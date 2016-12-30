WASHINGTON (JTA)-Nearly six years ago, when President Barack Obama was set to elevate one of his top emissaries to the Jewish community to the Israel ambassadorship, Dan Shapiro asked for-and got-the endorsement of one of Obama's fiercest...
(JTA)-Aleppo, one of the world's oldest cities and Syria's largest metropolis, is synonymous with one of humanity's cruelest conflicts-now surpassing the siege of Sarajevo as the deadliest and...
The Jewish Pavilion will honor two exemplary volunteers, Geanne Share and Ruth Darvin, at its Gems and Jeans Gala-an evening of gourmet dining, live music, silent auction and inspiring motivational...
Keith Ellison in letter to Conservative rabbis 'regrets' past ties with Farrakhan WASHINGTON (JTA)-In a lengthy letter to the Conservative movement's rabbinical arm, U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison said he...
Grandparents were VIP's at this year's Generation Celebration at Jewish Academy of Orlando On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the last day before the students went on their Winter Break, almost 100 grandparents...
In late November, radical protesters in London attacked a Jewish communal building. As they wrestled with police at the gates, they screamed abuse about “baby killers!” and cried out, “It’s a Holocaust!” According to local media outlets,...
It’s not all Arab terror, clashing demands of ultra-Orthodox and Reform Jews, concerns about what Obama might do in the coming month, Trump in the Oval Office, or barbaric Russians, Syrians, and other Muslims just over the northern border. ...
President-elect Donald Trump said during his campaign he wants to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem. His nominee for ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, has said he hopes he will work from an embassy in the city. Trump’s transition team has...
While as Jews we celebrate our own New Year with a religious flourish for 10 days, usually in the fall, tell me you won’t do at least a little family and friends this weekend. What a year, right? It looks mightily like we will, in this country of...
I recently saw worlds being created. My students, 50 Catholic participants in the four-year degree program of the Salesian Pontifical University housed at the Ratisbonne monastery in Jerusalem, together with four priests and I, traveled north to...
I never knew Kristine Luken but I feel like I did. I feel that we were old friends, that I knew her well. It's strange because on one hand I know very little about her, but on the other hand I feel...
Remembering Babi Yar... I read this in the World Jewish Congress (WJC) digest. What a sad, inhuman reminder of another Nazi atrocity we must never forget! I pass it along to you in part.: "On the...
Kaj Munk, a Danish cleric, identified as a rightwing political and cultural figure in the Denmark of the 1930s, became the center of moral and intellectual resistance to the Nazi occupation. He was...
If there were Jewish saints, my sister would probably be one. Not because she is the devoted mother of three girls, or a busy interior designer, managing a business and a family along with community...
Daniel Bernard Kaprow, son of Marissa Kaprow, and Philip and Sara Kaprow of Winter Springs, will be called to the Torah as a bar mitzvah on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at Congregation Beth Am in...
Adam Sheer, age 23, of Orlando, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. Born on Aug. 19, 1993, in Baltimore, Maryland, he was one of three children born to Jeffrey A. and Karen Lynn Markowitz Sheer. The family relocated to the Orlando area when he...
Ann Bosak, age 59, of Orlando, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, at Hospice of the Comforter in Altamonte Springs. Ann was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 9, 1957, to the late Herbert and Anita Snyder Kleeman. Following school and...
Helene R. Rubin, age 97, of Orlando, passed away at her residence on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 5, 1919, to the late Victor and Sarah Milstein Halushka. She attended William Paterson College in Wayne, New...
Sylvia Semel, age 89, of Maitland, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, at her residence. Born in Brooklyn, New York, on April 4, 1927, to the late Philip and Ida Schneider Roberts, Sylvia loved life. She loved to dance, entertain and be with...